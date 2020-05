ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-CHRIST

Projections on Brazil's Christ the Redeemer highlight food crisis

Start: 10 May 2020 21:30 GMT

End: 10 May 2020 22:30 GMT

RIO DE JANEIRO - Images of food projected on to Rio’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue to raise awareness of the hunger crisis hitting the country.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com