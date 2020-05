ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/RUSSIA-PUTIN

Putin pays tribute to Soviet soldiers on WW2 Victory day

Start: 09 May 2020 06:51 GMT

End: 09 May 2020 07:31 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. The ceremony will be followed by aerial parade.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com