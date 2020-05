ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/BELARUS-VICTORY-DAY

Belarus holds WW2 anniversary parade amid coronavirus spread

Start: 09 May 2020 07:57 GMT

End: 09 May 2020 12:00 GMT

MINSK - Belarussian Defence Ministry sticks to its plan to hold a traditional World War Two anniversary parade amid coronavirus spread as it says the epidemiological situation in the country allows it.

