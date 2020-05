ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/GERMANY

Merkel lays wreath at Berlin's Neue Wache Memorial

Start: 08 May 2020 09:31 GMT

End: 08 May 2020 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, along with the country's political elite, lays a wreath to mark the end of the 75th anniversary of World War Two at Berlin's Neue Wache Memorial which honors war dead.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ZDF POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com