ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERARY/FRANCE-MACRON

Macron chairs ceremony for 75th anniversary of the end of WW2

Start: 08 May 2020 08:39 GMT

End: 08 May 2020 09:21 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs commemoration ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War 2 at the tomb of the unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe.

SCHEDULE:

0840GMT - Macron arrives at the statue of De Gaulle

0900GMT - Macron arrives at the tomb of the unknown soldier

