Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/WHITE HOUSE BRIEFING

Por REUTERSMAY 08
8 de Mayo de 2020

White House briefing with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

Start: 08 May 2020 16:26 GMT

End: 08 May 2020 16:58 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

México vive su Día de las Madres más atípico de la historia

Desde 1922, cada 10 de mayo los mexicanos rinden homenaje a sus madres

Italia registró 243 muertes por COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas y superó las 30.000

Hubo 2.747 pacientes recuperados y el crecimiento de los contagios sigue en la línea de un lento descenso, con 1.327 casos adicionales en un día

El Reino Unido anunció 626 nuevas muertes por coronavirus y el total asciende a 31.241

El Ministerio de Salud informó una suba en los decesos diarios con respecto al jueves, cuando se habían reportado 539

IMSS no ejerció el presupuesto para comprar camas y equipo médico a inicios de 2020

El objetivo era comprar al menos 21,500 camas para unidades de segundo y tercer nivel de atención

Cómo será la “nueva normalidad” de México tras el coronavirus

La Secretaría de Salud estableció este viernes, como el día en que ocurrirá el pico máximo de la pandemia de COVID-19

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro imputó “por terrorismo y conspiración” a dos estadounidenses y emitió otras 25 órdenes de captura por las incursiones en Venezuela

Tres de ellas son internacionales: la del político Juan José Rendón, el diputado Sergio Vergara y el responsable de la Operación Gedeón, Jordan Goudreau. Hay un total de "31 imputados, entre mercenarios y equipos de apoyo”, sostuvo el Fiscal General, Tarek William Saab

El pico máximo del coronavirus en México se extendería hasta el 20 de mayo

El Presidente detalló que disminuirán los contagios por regiones y señaló a los estados que recibirán ayuda para enfrentar los contagios en esta nueva etapa

La exportación y producción automotriz cayó en México más del 90% por coronavirus

La fabricación de autos registró el mínimo histórico, mientras que el envío de autos al extranjero reportó la cifra más baja desde 1990

Lo que sabemos del asesinato de la periodista María Ferral en Veracruz: once hombres relacionados con el narco habrían participado

El pasado 30 de marzo, la corresponsal del Diario de Veracruz fue atacada a balazos en el municipio de Papantla

“De todas maneras se va a rifar”: López Obrador informó que hay un posible comprador para el avión presidencial

Lo van a dejar unos días en el país vecino para ver si se concreta la venta

El inaudito debut de Anthony Hopkins en Tik Tok: bailó hip hop y retó a Stallone y Schwarzenegger

Este reto también ha sido realizado por Justin Bieber, Tyga y Diddy

Por qué las cifras de desempleo en Estados Unidos pueden ser aún peores y no captan el verdadero impacto del coronavirus en la economía

El Departamento de Trabajo anunció este viernes que 20,5 millones de personas quedaron desempleadas en abril y que la desocupación alcanza al 14,7% de la población
MAS NOTICIAS

Te Recomendamos

Héctor Vidal Rivas, histórico asistente de Mirtha Legrand: “Goldy murió de tristeza”

Una de las personas más cercanas a la diva contó que ella habló con su hermana "antes de que se fuera a dormir la siesta” de la que no volvió a despertar

Ernestina Pais enfrenta la crisis en su restaurante: “Tenemos 33 empleados y no despedimos a nadie”

La periodista y empresaria explicó la estrategia que están utilizando en el restaurante que maneja con otros socios para mantener las fuentes de trabajo en medio de la pandemia

El consejo de Guillermo Vilas para que Rafa Nadal logre su primer título y el tenista argentino que más le costó: las revelaciones de Toni Nadal

El tío y ex entrenador del mallorquín contó una imperdible anécdota con Willy y nombró a qué tenista argentino se parece más el juego del español

Jorge Lanata debutó en TikTok con un divertido video junto a su hija: "Como teen soy un éxito”

El periodista realizó una coreografía viral con su hija Lola, fruto de su relación con su ex mujer Sara Stewart Brown. “Él insistió”, aseguró la adolescente

El “intruso” que no puede volver a la tevé por ser grupo de riesgo

Debido a que tiene una enfermedad desde los siete años, deberá permanecer en aislamiento hasta que todo termine

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro imputó “por terrorismo y conspiración” a dos estadounidenses y emitió otras 25 órdenes de captura por las incursiones en Venezuela

Aumentan a 23 los detenidos por el régimen de Nicolás Maduro tras la “incursión” frustrada en Venezuela

Donald Trump volvió a negar que EEUU esté involucrado con la “incursión” en Venezuela: “Si hiciéramos algo, lo llamarían invasión”

Un militar explicó su plan de cuatro meses para crear un brazo armado “cuya misión sea lograr el cese de la usurpación” de Nicolás Maduro en Venezuela

El responsable de la Operación Gedeón en Venezuela es sospechoso de haber cometido plagio

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Coronavirus en EEUU: 20,5 millones perdieron su trabajo en abril y el desempleo subió al 14,7%, la cifra más alta desde la Gran Depresión

“O bien vivo, o bien muero”: la heroica decisión de una médica con una enfermedad que la pone en un grupo de riesgo ante el coronavirus

Un tratamiento experimental con plasma ilusiona al sur de la Florida

Trump volvió a dar negativo en la prueba de coronavirus tras el contagio de uno de sus asistentes personales

El índice de desempleo de abril en EEUU puede ser el peor desde la Gran Depresión

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

México vive su Día de las Madres más atípico de la historia

IMSS no ejerció el presupuesto para comprar camas y equipo médico a inicios de 2020

Cómo será la “nueva normalidad” de México tras el coronavirus

El pico máximo del coronavirus en México se extendería hasta el 20 de mayo

La exportación y producción automotriz cayó en México más del 90% por coronavirus

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

El gobierno de Colombia rechazó las acusaciones del régimen de Maduro que pretenden vincularlo con la “incursión” a Venezuela

Por primera vez Colombia exportará marihuana legal a Estados Unidos

Murió uno de los fundadores históricos de las FARC

Coronavirus en Colombia: los niños podrán salir a la calle tres días por semana

Las imágenes de la matanza de un tiburón gris y sus cinco crías indignan a Colombia

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Ingreso Familiar de Emergencia (IFE): cómo pueden reclamar quienes fueron rechazados para el cobro del Bono de Anses de $ 10.000

A 75 años de la caída del nazismo: ironía, sarcasmo y política en 14 ilustraciones de Kantor

Alberto Fernández: “Hagamos lo que hagamos, la responsabilidad está en cada uno de nosotros”

Dólar hoy: con mínimas variantes la brecha cambiaria se sostiene en 75%

Cómo es la misión de la NASA que estrellará una nave espacial contra un asteroide

logo-infobae-america

México vive su Día de las Madres más atípico de la historia

Italia registró 243 muertes por COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas y superó las 30.000

A 75 años de la caída del nazismo: ironía, sarcasmo y política en 14 ilustraciones de Kantor

El Reino Unido anunció 626 nuevas muertes por coronavirus y el total asciende a 31.241

IMSS no ejerció el presupuesto para comprar camas y equipo médico a inicios de 2020

logo-teleshow

Un pasado de dolor, pero un presente feliz y en familia: la dura historia de vida de Guilherme Winter, el Judas de la novela “Jesús”

Cómo será el regreso del mítico festival Quilmes Rock, tras siete años de ausencia y en medio de la cuarentena

El inaudito debut de Anthony Hopkins en Tik Tok: bailó hip hop y retó a Stallone y Schwarzenegger

El sorteo de Cande Tinelli con sus seguidores para promover la autosatisfacción en cuarentena

“Jesús”, el fenómeno de rating de la cuarentena: cómo es la superproducción brasileña que rompió todos los esquemas

logo-deportes

El baile a la Selección, el día que Maradona dijo “sos mejor que yo” y la negativa de Pelé: las historias que transformaron en mito al Trinche Carlovich

Un árbitro develó algunas intimidades Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo y Luis Suárez

Cambio drástico en el fútbol por el coronavirus: FIFA aceptó realizar cinco modificaciones por equipo en los partidos

El protocolo “anticoronavirus” con el que Lionel Messi realizó su primera práctica en Barcelona

Salió a la luz el violento método experimental que utilizó Manchester United para moldear a Cristiano Ronaldo