ADVISORY USA-STOCKS/OPEN

Trading continues on the NYSE amid coronavirus pandemic

Start: 08 May 2020 13:28 GMT

End: 08 May 2020 13:51 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK. New York Stock Exchange opening bell rings as virtual trading continues amid global coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NYSE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com