ADVISORY HEATH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-TOURISM

Por REUTERSMAY 08
8 de Mayo de 2020

Chinese govt. newser about travel during May-day holiday

Start: 08 May 2020 01:54 GMT

End: 08 May 2020 03:03 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - China's State Council holds news conference to introduce situation about transportation, tourism and consumption as well as COVID-19 prevention and control during May-day holiday. Liu Xiaoming, the vice minister of Transport Ministry, Wang Bingman, the vice minister of Commerce Ministry, Wang Xiaofeng, the member of the Party Group of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and Li Bin, the Vice Minister of National Health Commission are to speak.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT News conference begins

La OMS estimó que hasta 190.000 personas podrían morir de COVID-19 en África

El estudio realizado por el organismo, revela a su vez que el continente podría presentar una transmisión más lenta del virus y tasas de letalidad más bajas que en el resto del mundo

Seis estados de Brasil ya sufren un colapso de sus unidades de cuidados intensivos por el coronavirus

La crisis involucra al sistema público y al privado por igual, cuando el país ya tiene más de 125 mil infectado y casi 9 mil muertos

Cómo cuidar mi alimentación durante el periodo de confinamiento para evitar subir de peso

Las medidas de aislamiento para evitar la propagación del cororonavirus han supuesto un cambio de rutina, lo que podría ocasionar el aumento de peso en la población

SEP: horarios de clases Aprende en Casa para el 8 de mayo, preescolar, primaria y secundaria

El programa educativo para alumnos está disponible en distintas plataformas como Internet, televisión abierta y de paga

Cuauhtémoc Blanco y Carlos Vela, los mejores futbolistas en la historia de México: Héctor Herrera

El centrocampista del Atlético de Madrid confesó que le ha resultado más difícil competir contra Lionel Messi que con Cristiano Ronaldo

Coronavirus en México: las tres notas que debes leer

Actualización de casos registrados y defunciones; la CDMX podría volver a la normalidad hasta junio y tres ejemplos de noticias falsas que circulan por internet en estos tiempos del COVID-19

Cuenta regresiva: con máximo de contagios y muertos por COVID-19, México llega al día crítico

El país presentó por primera vez desde el inicio de la epidemia por coronavirus, un pico en pacientes positivos y en fallecimientos justo antes de lo que se espera sea el momento más crítico

Vocero de López Obrador le respondió a Loret de Mola tras acusaciones de censura por parte del gobierno

Jesús Ramírez Cuevas aseguró que el gobierno de AMLO no promueve la censura contra los medios de comunicación ni periodistas

El ofrecimiento que pudo haberle dado un giro inesperado al epílogo de la carrera de Michael Jordan

Su Majestad tuvo su tercer regreso a la NBA en la temporada 2001/2002 con la camiseta de los Washington Wizards. Sin embargo, cuando estaba por firmar su contrato, una oferta amagó con modificar su camino

El plan salvador de Chivas para que regrese la Liga MX y otros eventos deportivos

El club tiene un detallado protocolo para evitar contagios en los partidos, pero esperan que las autoridades sanitarias de México y del fútbol mexicano den el visto bueno

México y la CIDH firmaron un acuerdo para reinstalar al GIEI en la investigación del caso Ayotzinapa

Brindará asistencia técnica internacional para el avance de las pesquisas y las acciones para atender las medidas cautelares en el caso de la desaparición de los 43 normalistas

Gobierno de López Obrador congeló cuentas millonarias a Ovidio Guzmán, hijo del Chapo

Una investigación de la justicia mexicana descubrió también que las hermanas del Mayo Zambada ganaron millones en un casino
Cuál fue la primera salida de Antonela Rocuzzo tras la flexibilización del confinamiento en España

Luego de siete semanas de encierro, la mujer de Lionel Messi aprovechó la relajación de la cuarentena para retomar el cuidado de su imagen personal

Jorge Lanata debutó en TikTok con un divertido video junto a su hija: "Como teen soy un éxito”

El periodista realizó una coreografía viral con su hija Lola, fruto de su relación con su ex mujer Sara Stewart Brown. “Él insistió”, aseguró la adolescente

Rodríguez Larreta y Alberto Fernández acordaron las actividades que volverán a partir del lunes en la ciudad de Buenos Aires

El jefe de Gobierno se reunió con el Presidente y el jefe de Gabinete para estudiar las nuevas pautas del confinamiento que comenzarán a regir la semana que viene. Qué pasará con las salidas recreativas

Coronavirus en la Argentina: confirmaron nueve muertes y 163 casos en las últimas 24 horas

En su último reporte diario, el Ministerio de Salud comunicó que el total de fallecidos es de 282 y los contagios acumulados son 5371

La increíble casa de El Polaco y Barby Silenzi que fascinó a Guido Kaczka

El cantante y la bailarina participaron desde su hogar de “Bienvenidos a Bordo” y el conductor no pudo disimular su asombro al ver la fastuosidad del lugar

James Story negó cualquier participación de EEUU en la Operación Gedeón en Venezuela: “Somos el país que encontró a Bin Laden”

Nicolás Maduro volvió a amenazar a Juan Guaidó: “Serán los tribunales quienes determinen si debe ser capturado o no, esperemos”

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro liberó al preso político Otoniel Ramos

El chavismo acusa a tres oficiales detenidos hace tiempo de integrar la junta que iba a gobernar Venezuela si Nicolás Maduro era derrocado

Nicolás Maduro anunció que los dos estadounidenses arrestados durante las “incursiones” serán juzgados en Venezuela

Coronavirus: los anticoagulantes podrían aumentar las posibilidades de supervivencia de los pacientes más graves

Quién es Mauricio González, el médico mexicano que combate al COVID-19 en Nueva York y suma miles de seguidores en redes

Los hispanos son los más afectados por el desempleo a causa del COVID-19 en Estados Unidos

Coronavirus en la Casa Blanca: un asistente de Donald Trump dio positivo por Covid-19

Un exabrupto de Axl Rose y la respuesta del secretario del Tesoro de EEUU desataron un debate en Twitter

Por primera vez Colombia exportará marihuana legal a Estados Unidos

Murió uno de los fundadores históricos de las FARC

Coronavirus en Colombia: los niños podrán salir a la calle tres días por semana

Las imágenes de la matanza de un tiburón gris y sus cinco crías indignan a Colombia

Colombia prorrogó hasta el 25 de mayo la cuarentena por la pandemia de coronavirus

Daniel Funes de Rioja: “Hay que evitar el default porque sería algo muy grave para Argentina”

Violó a su nieta, recibió la prisión domiciliaria con la excusa del coronavirus y volvió a contactar a la víctima por teléfono

Movilidad social de proximidad y en los barrios: la idea del Gobierno porteño para flexibilizar la cuarentena

Enfrentando al COVID-19: ¿qué podemos aprender de Corea del Sur en su lucha contra el coronavirus?

Docente preso por pedofilia: la Justicia investiga más de 30 posibles víctimas

Osvaldo Laport sufrió un accidente en su casa y tuvo que ir al hospital: “Me abrí la pierna y no paraba de sangrar”

Álvaro Navia volvió al estudio de “Polémica en el bar”: ”¡Somos actores, queremos actuar!”

Un escritor de “Los Simpson” admitió que sí predijeron el coronavirus y las abejas asesinas

El jueves de los famosos en México: Thalía y su nueva sorpresa, Itatí Cantoral “a la antigua” y la serenata de Alejandro Fernández

Cuál fue la primera salida de Antonela Rocuzzo tras la flexibilización del confinamiento en España

Detuvieron a cuatro personas por el asalto al Trinche Carlovich: dos de ellas serán acusadas de ser los autores del brutal ataque

