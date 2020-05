ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-BUNDESLIGA

German Soccer League DFL hold a newser on new schedule

Start: 07 May 2020 10:00 GMT

End: 07 May 2020 12:00 GMT

FRANKFURT – The German Soccer League DFL hold a news conference (probably by DFL Chief Executive Christian Seiffert) after the 36 Bundesliga clubs hold a video-meeting on the new schedule

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: DFL HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com