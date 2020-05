ADVISORY FLASH-4193-WW2-ANNIVERSARY/BRITAIN-VICTORY-DAY-CONCERT PREVIEW

Katherine Jenkins performs at Royal Albert Hall

Start: 07 May 2020 23:09 GMT

End: 07 May 2020 23:10 GMT

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM/ VARIOUS FILMING LOCATIONS - Katherine Jenkins performs behind closed doors at the Royal Albert Hall

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: FOR USE OF "WE'LL MEET AGAIN FOR VE DAY 75" CONCERT VIDEO, PART MUST COURTESY YOUTUBE.COM/ROYALALBERTHALL & DECCA RECORDS - NEWS ACCESS ONLY - PLEASE CHECK WITH THE APPLICABLE COLLECTING SOCIETY OR RELEVANT RIGHTS HOLDERS IN YOUR TERRITORY REGARDING CLEARANCE OF ANY SOUND RECORDINGS. NO NEW USE AFTER 2359GMT ON JUNE 7, 2020 - NO LIBRARY USE. NO RESALES. / FOR USE OF KATHERINE JENKINS INTERVIEW SOUNDBITES AND ROYAL ALBERT HALL FOOTAGE, PART MUST COURTESY YOUTUBE.COM/ROYALALBERTHALL & DECCA RECORDS. NEWS ACCESS ONLY - NO NEW USE AFTER 2359GMT ON JUNE 7, 2020. NO LIBRARY USE. NO RESALES / FOR USE OF PHOTOGRAPH OF JENKINS PERFORMING, PART MUST COURTESY MATTHEW THORPE/YOUTUBE.COM/ROYALALBERTHALL & DECCA RECORDS. NEWS ACCESS ONLY - NO NEW USE AFTER 2359GMT ON JUNE 7, 2020. NO LIBRARY USE. NO RESALES / FOR USE OF ROYAL ALBERT HALL PHOTOGRAPHS, PART MUST COURTESY DAVID VENNI/YOUTUBE.COM/ROYALALBERTHALL & DECCA RECORDS. NEWS ACCESS ONLY - NO NEW USE AFTER 2359GMT ON JUNE 7, 2020. NO LIBRARY USE. NO RESALES / PART MUST COURTESY DECCA RECORDS/UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP - FOR USE OF "WE'LL MEET AGAIN" AND "THE WHITE CLIFFS OF DOVER" AUDIO CLIPS - PLEASE CHECK WITH THE APPLICABLE COLLECTING SOCIETY OR RELEVANT RIGHTS HOLDERS IN YOUR TERRITORY REGARDING CLEARANCE OF ANY SOUND RECORDINGS, WITH NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES / FOR USE OF OFFICIAL TRAILER, PART MUST COURTESY YOUTUBE.COM/ROYALALBERTHALL & DECCA RECORDS. NEWS ACCESS ONLY, WITH NO ARCHIVE USE, NO RESALES.

Digital: FOR USE OF "WE'LL MEET AGAIN FOR VE DAY 75" CONCERT VIDEO, PART MUST COURTESY YOUTUBE.COM/ROYALALBERTHALL & DECCA RECORDS - NEWS ACCESS ONLY - PLEASE CHECK WITH THE APPLICABLE COLLECTING SOCIETY OR RELEVANT RIGHTS HOLDERS IN YOUR TERRITORY REGARDING CLEARANCE OF ANY SOUND RECORDINGS. NO NEW USE AFTER 2359GMT ON JUNE 7, 2020 - NO LIBRARY USE. NO RESALES. / FOR USE OF KATHERINE JENKINS INTERVIEW SOUNDBITES ROYAL ALBERT HALL FOOTAGE, PART MUST COURTESY YOUTUBE.COM/ROYALALBERTHALL & DECCA RECORDS. NEWS ACCESS ONLY - NO NEW USE AFTER 2359GMT ON JUNE 7, 2020. NO LIBRARY USE. NO RESALES / FOR USE OF PHOTOGRAPH OF JENKINS PERFORMING, PART MUST COURTESY MATTHEW THORPE/YOUTUBE.COM/ROYALALBERTHALL & DECCA RECORDS. NEWS ACCESS ONLY - NO NEW USE AFTER 2359GMT ON JUNE 7, 2020. NO LIBRARY USE. NO RESALES / FOR USE OF ROYAL ALBERT HALL PHOTOGRAPHS, PART MUST COURTESY DAVID VENNI/YOUTUBE.COM/ROYALALBERTHALL & DECCA RECORDS. NEWS ACCESS ONLY - NO NEW USE AFTER 2359GMT ON JUNE 7, 2020. NO LIBRARY USE. NO RESALES / PART MUST COURTESY DECCA RECORDS/UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP - FOR USE OF "WE'LL MEET AGAIN" AND "THE WHITE CLIFFS OF DOVER" AUDIO CLIPS - PLEASE CHECK WITH THE APPLICABLE COLLECTING SOCIETY OR RELEVANT RIGHTS HOLDERS IN YOUR TERRITORY REGARDING CLEARANCE OF ANY SOUND RECORDINGS, WITH NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES / FOR USE OF OFFICIAL TRAILER, PART MUST COURTESY YOUTUBE.COM/ROYALALBERTHALL & DECCA RECORDS. NEWS ACCESS ONLY, WITH NO ARCHIVE USE, NO RESALES

Source: REUTERS/ YOUTUBE.COM/ROYALALBERTHALL & DECCA RECORDS / MATTHEW THORPE/YOUTUBE.COM/ROYALALBERTHALL & DECCA RECORDS / DAVID VENNI/YOUTUBE.COM/ROYALALBERTHALL & DECCA RECORDS / DECCA RECORDS/UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH/ PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com