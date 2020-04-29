LONDON - Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab takes questions in parliament. Prime Minister's Questions go ahead in the House of Commons chamber but with restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic the House of Commons is operating with a landmark 'hybrid' format. Up to 120 lawmakers are permitted to take part in proceedings virtually, while approximately 50 others could attend in the chamber under social distancing rules. If Johnson is not well enough to return to parliament it's likely that UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will stand in.