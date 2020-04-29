German Economy Minister Altmaier updates GDP growth forecast
Start: 29 Apr 2020 11:59 GMT
End: 29 Apr 2020 13:00 GMT
BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier gives an update on the government's growth forecast as Europe's largest economy is fighting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Sources expect a GDP decline of more than 6% this year - the largest since World War II.
