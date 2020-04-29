German Economy Minister Altmaier updates GDP growth forecast

Start: 29 Apr 2020 11:59 GMT

End: 29 Apr 2020 13:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier gives an update on the government's growth forecast as Europe's largest economy is fighting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Sources expect a GDP decline of more than 6% this year - the largest since World War II.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters