Blue Angels, Thunderbirds honor NYC frontline workers

Start: 28 Apr 2020 15:44 GMT

End: 28 Apr 2020 16:16 GMT

NEW YORK CITY - Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly over New York City to honor frontline workers. The military jet teams will also fly over Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, later in the day. (View of flyover from Weehawken, New Jersey, and Brooklyn, New York)

