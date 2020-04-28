Israel marks Memorial Day amid coronavirus restrictions
Start: 28 Apr 2020 07:49 GMT
End: 28 Apr 2020 08:29 GMT
JERUSALEM - Under coronavirus restrictions Israel will come to a standstill on the annual Memorial day, as a two-minute siren will be heard across the country, commemorating fallen Israeli soldiers and civilians killed in attacks.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - People stand still as a two-minute siren is heard across the country (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)
0803GMT - Wreath-laying ceremony (ISRAEL CHANNELS - NO USE ISRAEL)
