French PM presents plan to unwind coronavirus lockdown
Start: 28 Apr 2020 12:50 GMT
End: 28 Apr 2020 13:50 GMT
PARIS - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presents the government's plan to unwind the country's coronavirus lockdown to parliament, followed by a debate and vote. The lockdown ordered by President Emmanuel Macron to slow the spread of the virus has been in place since March 17 and is due to be lifted on May 11. Macron is aiming to ease some of the lockdown measures then with schools reopening first, although the government has yet to finalise how it might work in practice.
1300GMT Address to parliament by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe FOLLOWED BY responses from opposition leaders
