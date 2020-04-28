UK PM Johnson could return for PMQs in parliament
Start: 29 Apr 2020 10:50 GMT
End: 29 Apr 2020 12:00 GMT
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could take questions in parliament. Prime Minister's Questions go ahead in the House of Commons chamber but with restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic the House of Commons is operating with a landmark 'hybrid' format. Up to 120 lawmakers are permitted to take part in proceedings virtually, while approximately 50 others could attend in the chamber under social distancing rules. If Johnson is not well enough to return to parliament it's likely that UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will stand in.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - PMQs start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU
Source: PARLIAMENT TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com