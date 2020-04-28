Pug named Winston tests positive for coronavirus
Start: 28 Apr 2020 23:16 GMT
End: 28 Apr 2020 23:16 GMT
CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES: A North Carolina Pug named Winston tests positive for coronavirus
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: MUST CREDIT HEATHER SEABURY MCLEAN / NO RESALE / NO ARCHIVE
DIGITAL: MUST CREDIT HEATHER SEABURY MCLEAN / NO RESALE / NO ARCHIVE
Source: Heather Seabury McLean
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com