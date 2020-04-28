Car rams two police motorcyclists in Paris suburb
Start: 28 Apr 2020 00:56 GMT
End: 28 Apr 2020 01:02 GMT
COLOMBES - A car rammed two police motorcyclists in a Paris suburb on Monday, police unions said, leaving one of the officers in an artificial coma in hospital because of his grave injuries.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE FRANCE
DIGITAL: NO USE FRANCE
Source: CLEMENT LANOT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL/FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com