Israel marks Memorial Day amid coronavirus restrictions

Start: 28 Apr 2020 07:45 GMT

End: 28 Apr 2020 08:30 GMT

JERUSALEM - Under coronavirus restrictions Israel will come to a standstill on the annual Memorial day, as a two-minute siren will be heard across the country, commemorating fallen Israeli soldiers and civilians killed in attacks.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - People stand still as a two-minute siren is heard across the country (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

0805GMT - Wreath-laying ceremony (POOL TBC - ACCESS ALL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters