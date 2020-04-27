A minute silence for key workers killed by COVID-19 in UK

Start: 28 Apr 2020 09:45 GMT

End: 28 Apr 2020 10:10 GMT

LONDON - Unions, the Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives have called on the UK to observe a minute of silence to pay tribute to health, social care and other key workers who have died after contracting COVID-19.

