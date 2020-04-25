Progress cargo craft launches to the ISS to deliver supplies

Start: 25 Apr 2020 01:30 GMT

End: 25 Apr 2020 02:03 GMT

BAIKONUR COSMODROME - Progress cargo craft launches to the International Space Station to deliver food, fuel, and supplies to crew.

SCHEDULE:

0151GMT 25/04 - Scheduled launch

0612GMT 25/04 - docking

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Kazakhstan

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters