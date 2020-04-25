Train possibly belonging to N.Korea's Kim seen in resort town

Start: 25 Apr 2020 20:15 GMT

End: 25 Apr 2020 20:17 GMT

WONSAN, NORTH KOREA - A special train possibly belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted this week at a resort town in the country, according to satellite images reviewed by a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, amid conflicting reports about Kim's health and whereabouts.

Reuters