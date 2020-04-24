Progress cargo craft launches to the ISS to deliver supplies
Start: 25 Apr 2020 01:30 GMT
End: 25 Apr 2020 12:00 GMT
BAIKONUR COSMODROME - Progress cargo craft launches to the International Space Station to deliver food, fuel, and supplies to crew.
SCHEDULE:
0151GMT 25/04 - Scheduled launch
0612GMT 25/04 - docking
