Reduced Ramadan Friday prayers at Mecca's Grand Mosque

Start: 24 Apr 2020 09:19 GMT

End: 24 Apr 2020 10:00 GMT

Mecca, Saudi Arabia - Friday Prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca

A reduced Ramadan Friday prayer and preach on the first Friday of Ramadan, the first day of the holy month, at Islam’s holiest shrine the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE SAUDI/ DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: NO USE SAUDI/ DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: SAUDI CHANNEL FOR QURAN

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Saudi Arabia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters