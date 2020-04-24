Reduced Ramadan Friday prayers at Mecca's Grand Mosque
Start: 24 Apr 2020 09:19 GMT
End: 24 Apr 2020 10:00 GMT
Mecca, Saudi Arabia - Friday Prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca
A reduced Ramadan Friday prayer and preach on the first Friday of Ramadan, the first day of the holy month, at Islam’s holiest shrine the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE SAUDI/ DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO
DIGITAL: NO USE SAUDI/ DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO
Source: SAUDI CHANNEL FOR QURAN
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Saudi Arabia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com