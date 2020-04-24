Mecca's empty grand Mosque is seen at the start of Ramadan

MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - An empty grand Mosque is seen at the start of the holy month of Ramadan as night prayers (Taraweeh) are banned for the first time due to coronavirus outbreak.

