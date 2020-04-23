View of Al-Aqsa compound closed to public for Ramadan prayers
Start: 24 Apr 2020 08:50 GMT
End: 24 Apr 2020 10:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE WILL BE A MIX OF A REUTERS SHOT FROM THE MOUNT OF OLIVES OF THE AL-AQSA COMPOUND AND A LIVESTREAM FROM WITHIN THE AL-AQSA COMPOUND PROVIDED BY WAQF (ACCESS ALL)
JERUSALEM - A view of an empty Al-Aqsa compound where a handful of clergymen will hold Ramadan prayers at the mosque which is closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT - Prayers start
