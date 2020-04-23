Merkel makes government declaration on coronavirus crisis
Start: 23 Apr 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 23 Apr 2020 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DUPLICATE. PLEASE SEE OTHER EVENT.
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the Bundestag, or parliament in a government declaration on the coronavirus crisis and a European response to the pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
TIME TBC - Merkel gives government declaration.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: BUNDESTAG-TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com