EU leaders newser after video conference on the coronavirus

Start: 23 Apr 2020 17:18 GMT

End: 23 Apr 2020 18:01 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: TIMINGS TBC ON THE DAY - PLS MONITOR

==

BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen hold a news conference with journalists asking questions via video link after EU leaders meet via video conference to discuss the economic response to coronavirus.

SCHEDULE APPROX:

1715GMT - Merkel speaks in Berlin after video conference (REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL)

1730GMT - Michel and Von der Leyen news conference expected to start

TIME TBC - Macron speaks in Paris after video conference (AGENCY POOL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN NEWSER / AGENCY POOL / REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NONE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters