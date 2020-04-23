UK govt. officials daily briefing on coronavirus outbreak

Start: 23 Apr 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 23 Apr 2020 17:00 GMT

LONDON - Government officials hold a daily briefing to update on the coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom.

SCHEDULE:

SPEAKERS: Matt Hancock, Health and Social Care Secretary

Sir Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Adviser

Professor John Newton, Coordinator of the UK Coronavirus testing programme

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters