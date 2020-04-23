Britons hold a mass round of applause for medical staff
Start: 23 Apr 2020 18:51 GMT
End: 23 Apr 2020 19:10 GMT
VARIOUS
Britons plan a fifth mass round of applause at 2000 local (19000GMT) to show their appreciation for National Health Service (NHS) staff working on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak. The event has been organised largely on social media under the banner "Clap for our Carers." People clapping outside Newport Hospital in Wales, aerial views over London, Dominic Raab clapping outside the foreign office.
Location: United Kingdom
