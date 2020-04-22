SpaceX launches seventh batch of Starlink satellites
Start: 22 Apr 2020 19:16 GMT
End: 22 Apr 2020 20:16 GMT
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - SpaceX launches seventh batch of Starlink satellites from Florida, pushing its total count in low Earth orbit to 420. The mission was deemed essential, even though the Air Force postponed its GPS III national security mission due to COVID-19.
SCHEDULE:
1937GMT - expected launch time
PLEASE NOTE: THIS LAUNCH WAS POSTPONED FROM APRIL 16. TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
