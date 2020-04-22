Spain's parliament votes on easing of confinement of children

Start: 22 Apr 2020 06:50 GMT

End: 22 Apr 2020 08:00 GMT

MADRID - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez answers questions in parliament as lawmakers are set to approve the extension of the state of emergency to May 9 and ease the confinement of children from April 27.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Debate begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SPANISH PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters