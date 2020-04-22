Spain's parliament votes on easing of confinement of children
Start: 22 Apr 2020 06:50 GMT
End: 22 Apr 2020 08:00 GMT
MADRID - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez answers questions in parliament as lawmakers are set to approve the extension of the state of emergency to May 9 and ease the confinement of children from April 27.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - Debate begins
