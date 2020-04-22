EU leaders newser after video conference on the coronavirus
Start: 23 Apr 2020 18:00 GMT
End: 23 Apr 2020 19:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: TIMINGS TBC ON THE DAY - PLS MONITOR
==
BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen hold a news conference with journalists asking questions via video link after EU leaders meet via video conference to discuss the economic response to coronavirus.
SCHEDULE:
1800GMT APPROX - Michel and Von der Leyen news conference expected to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN NEWSER
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NONE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com