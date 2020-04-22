EU leaders newser after video conference on the coronavirus

Start: 23 Apr 2020 18:00 GMT

End: 23 Apr 2020 19:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: TIMINGS TBC ON THE DAY - PLS MONITOR

==

BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen hold a news conference with journalists asking questions via video link after EU leaders meet via video conference to discuss the economic response to coronavirus.

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT APPROX - Michel and Von der Leyen news conference expected to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN NEWSER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NONE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters