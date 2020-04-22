UK Foreign Secretary Raab stands in for UK PM Johnson at PMQs
Start: 22 Apr 2020 10:58 GMT
End: 22 Apr 2020 12:00 GMT
LONDON - UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stands in for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions but with restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic the House of Commons will be operating with a landmark 'hybrid' format. Up to 120 lawmakers are permitted to take part in proceedings virtually, while approximately 50 others could attend in the chamber under social distancing rules.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT Prime Minister's Questions begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU
Source: PARLIAMENT TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com