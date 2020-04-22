Greta Thunberg holds digital conversation on Earth Day

Start: 22 Apr 2020 10:00 GMT

End: 22 Apr 2020 10:45 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and climate scientist Johan Rockstrom meet for a digital conversation about courage, solidarity and opportunities in times of crisis from the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Conversation with Greta Thunberg and Johan Rockstrom starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NOBEL MEDIA AB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sweden

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters