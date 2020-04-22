Beijing enjoys clear blue sky thanks to coronavirus lockdown
Start: 22 Apr 2020 00:05 GMT
End: 22 Apr 2020 01:20 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - Beijing residents enjoy fresh air and blue sky as air quality has improved in the Chinese capital thanks to the draconian measures introduced by the government to beat the spread of the coronavirus.
