Turks appear at their windows with flags, sing national anthem
Start: 23 Apr 2020 18:50 GMT
End: 23 Apr 2020 19:50 GMT
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Turks appear at their windows in Istanbul, as they do throughout the country on April 23rd, waving Turkish flags and to sing the national anthem. 23rd of April is the date marking the opening of the new Turkish republic's parliament in 1920, it is also celebrated as "children's day" in Turkey. Normally thousands of children in each city flock to streets for parades, fill stadiums for shows etc but with coronavirus, and the ban on children to be on street, this year, the activities will be indoors.
