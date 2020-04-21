Germany's Robert Koch Institute update on coronavirus

Start: 21 Apr 2020 08:00 GMT

End: 21 Apr 2020 08:45 GMT

BERLIN - The Robert Koch Institute for disease control holds regular briefing with latest news on coronavirus as it spreads through Germany.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS FOR CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters