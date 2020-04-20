RTMP discuss Nova Scotia mass shooting investigation
Start: 20 Apr 2020 16:56 GMT
End: 20 Apr 2020 18:00 GMT
DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA – Royal Canadian Mounted Police hold a news conference on the investigation into a mass shooting over the weekend. Speakers may include: Commanding Officer, Nova Scotia RCMP, Lee Bergerman; RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE CANADA
DIGITAL: NO USE CANADA
Source: CBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com