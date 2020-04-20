RTMP discuss Nova Scotia mass shooting investigation

Start: 20 Apr 2020 16:56 GMT

End: 20 Apr 2020 18:00 GMT

DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA – Royal Canadian Mounted Police hold a news conference on the investigation into a mass shooting over the weekend. Speakers may include: Commanding Officer, Nova Scotia RCMP, Lee Bergerman; RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CANADA

DIGITAL: NO USE CANADA

Source: CBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters