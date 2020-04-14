El Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) publicó este martes su último informe de "Perspectivas de la economía mundial" (WEO por sus siglas en inglés), que incluye las proyecciones sobre el Producto Interno Bruto (PIB) para América Latina y el Caribe para 2020 y 2021.

2019     2020              2022

América Latina y Caribe      0,1%     –5,2%             3,4%

Brasil                       1,1%     –5,3%             2,9%

México                      -0,1%     –6,6%             3,0%

América Central              2,4%     -3,0%             4,0%

Caribe                       3,3%     -2,8%             4,0%

Argentina                   -2,2%     -5,7%             4,4%

Bolivia                      2,8%     -2,9%             2,9%

Chile                        1,1%     –4,5%             5,3%

Colombia                     3,3%     –2,4%             3,7%

Ecuador                      0,1%     –6,3%             3,9%

Paraguay                     0,2%     –1,0%             4,0%

Perú                         2,2%     -4,5%             5,2%

Uruguay                      0,2%     –3,0%             5,0%

Venezuela                  –35,0%    –15,0%            –5,0%

