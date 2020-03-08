SHOTLIST SHOTLIST RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL. SEPTEMBER 27, 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: CARLOS FABAL Interviewee: Victoria Guedes 22, law student ENGLISH: “The first thing that comes to my mind when I think about periods is inequality.” PORTUGUESE: “A primeira coisa que passa na minha cabeça quando a gente pensa em mesntruação é a questão da desigualdade.” MEXICO CITY, MEXICO. 12 DECEMBER, 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: NADEGE JUSTINIANI Interviewee: Vania Rodriguez Ruiz, business student ENGLISH: “The first word is discomfort.” SPANISH: “La primera palabra es incomodidad.” BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA. 19 SEPTEMBER 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: MAGALI CERVANTES Interviewee: Lucrecia Rojas, 51, educator ENGLISH: “People say: 'Don't talk about that while we are at the table...' It has to do with it being taboo for a long time.” SPANISH: “Van a decir +uy no hablen de eso que estamos comiendo, no hables de eso que estamos en la mesa+ toda esas cosas tienen que ver con que durante muchos años fue tabu.” RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL. SEPTEMBER 27, 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: CARLOS FABAL Interviewee: Victoria Guedes 22, law student ENGLISH: “There shouldn't be taboos when talking about periods or blood, it is totally natural, it is part of a woman’s biology.” PORTUGUESE: “Eu acho que a gente não deve ter tabú quando a gente fala sobre menstruação, ou de sangue, é uma coisa totalmente natural, faz parte da biologia da mulher.” MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY. 18 SEPTEMBER 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: SOLANGE UWIMANA Interviewee: Sebastian Salaverry, 18, high school student ENGLISH: “It is really just a normal bodily function that should be seen as something natural.” SPANISH: “En realidad es una acción normal del cuerpo que debería tomarse más natural.” MEXICO CITY, MEXICO. 12 DECEMBER, 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: NADEGE JUSTINIANI Interviewee: Vania Rodriguez Ruiz, business student ENGLISH: “Many women barely have enough money for food.” SPANISH: “Hay muchas mujeres que no cuentan con dinero que apenas les alcanza para comer.” RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL. SEPTEMBER 27, 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: CARLOS FABAL Interviewee: Victoria Guedes 22, law student ENGLISH: “I think the government has an obligation to subsidize (sanitary products) as it is a question of public health.” PORTUGUESE: “Eu acho que o governo tem a obrigação de subsidiar, vendo que é uma questão de saúde pública.” MEXICO CITY, MEXICO. 12 DECEMBER, 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: NADEGE JUSTINIANI Interviewee: Vania Rodriguez Ruiz, business student ENGLISH: “It is quite a lot if you think of its annual cost..” SPANISH: “Si es un monto bastante grande si lo pienso en en un monto anual.” RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL. SEPTEMBER 27, 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: CARLOS FABAL Interviewee: Victoria Guedes 22, law student ENGLISH: “Now the menstrual cup is in fashion, it is better for the environment.” PORTUGUESE: “Agora há uma nova onda do uso do copinho, do coletor menstrual que seria melhor para o meio ambiente.” MEXICO CITY, MEXICO. 12 DECEMBER, 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: NADEGE JUSTINIANI Interviewee: Vania Rodriguez Ruiz, business student ENGLISH: “I want to try it out, I have heard positive feedback about the menstrual cup. It is made of plastic (silicon) and needs to be boiled, cleaned and sterilized.” SPANISH: “Quiero probarlo porque he escuchado muchas buenas críticas de la copa menstrual que es de plástico se tiene que hervir cada quien la usa se lava se hierve se esteriliza.” BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA. 19 SEPTEMBER 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: MAGALI CERVANTES Interviewee: Lucrecia Rojas, 51, educator ENGLISH: “Obviously, what we have to think about as women is desire. Maybe the first day (of your period) you feel horrible and are in pain but there were times in my life when I enjoyed having sex during my period.” SPANISH: “Obviamente lo que tenemos que registrar las mujeres es el deseo. A veces uno el primer día de menstruación te duelen los ovario,s te sentís pésima, no tenes ganas de... pero hubo etapas de mi vida donde a mí me gustaba mucho tener sexo cuando estaba menstruando.” RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL. SEPTEMBER 27, 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: CARLOS FABAL Interviewee: Victoria Guedes 22, law student ENGLISH: “It doesn’t bother me, except on days when I feel discomfort, with cramps. I don’t have any issues with having sex while menstruating.” PORTUGUESE: “A mim não me incomoda, salvo dias que eu me sinto mais desconfortável, com cólica, não tenho problemas em fazer sexo menstruada.” MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY. 18 SEPTEMBER 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: SOLANGE UWIMANA Interviewee: Sebastian Salaverry, 18, high school student ENGLISH: “I have never had sex like that, but if you think about it, it is like a lubricant.” SPANISH: “Nunca llegué a practicarlo de esa manera pero siento que en parte es como un lubricante si te lo pones a pensar.” MEXICO CITY, MEXICO. 12 DECEMBER, 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: NADEGE JUSTINIANI Interviewee: Vania Rodriguez Ruiz, business student ENGLISH: “If you keep up a good hygiene after having sex during your period, I don’t think there is an issue.” SPANISH: “Si se tiene una buena higiene después de practicar sexo así, en el periodo, pues yo creo que no hay problema.” MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY. 18 SEPTEMBER 2019 SOURCE: AFPTV VJ: SOLANGE UWIMANA Interviewee: Sebastian Salaverry, 18, high school student ENGLISH: “When your period comes it hits you that you still aren’t what you feel; periods are a snap back into the real world.” SPANISH: “Y con el tema de la menstruación es básicamente lo mismo te viene y ahí es cuando te cae la realidad que todavía no estás siendo lo que te sentís ser y es como un golpe en la realidad que básicamente tenga la menstruación.”