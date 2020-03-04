La policía australiana difundió imágenes de un ladrón de Melbourne que sustrajo un collar de Versace de una tienda al engancharlo con una caña de pescar.
NotaAustralian thief reels in Versace necklace =(Video)= Sydney, 4 Mar 2020 (AFP) - A thief has been caught on camera hooking a gold necklace with a fishing rod in a brazen nighttime theft from an Australian designer store.The thief, captured on CCTV, broke the store window in Melbourne's central business district before using a fishing rod to hook the Versace necklace, local police said Wednesday. But it took the inner-city angler nearly three hours to land his catch.After first attempts with a smaller rod failed, the man decided to get a bigger rod, eventually snagging the gold $700 piece from a mannequin's neck in a crime police described as -- until now -- unseen."It's fairly blatant and it's quite bold as well, to have someone attend with a fishing rod in the middle of the night," Victoria Police Senior Constable Bede Whitty said.Police released the footage as they attempt to net the balding, middle-aged thief.al/arb/jah

