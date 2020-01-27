LOS ÁNGELES, 27 ene (Reuters) - Los Premios Grammy, los principales honores de la industria de la música, se entregaron el domingo en una ceremonia conducida por Alicia Keys en Los Ángeles.
A continuación, una lista de los ganadores en las principales categorías.
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — Billie Eilish
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell,compositores (Billie Eilish)
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Billie Eilish
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN SOLISTA POP
"Truth Hurts" - Lizzo
MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP
"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" - Billie Eilish
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
"Igor" Tyler - The Creator
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE R&B
"Come Home" - Anderson .Paak presentando a André 3000
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COUNTRY
"While I'm Livin" - Tanya Tucker
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
"Social Cues" - Cage The Elephant
MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL
"Homecoming" - Beyoncé
(Reporte de Jill Serjeant. Editado en español por Lucila Sigal)