LOS ÁNGELES, 27 ene (Reuters) - Los Premios Grammy, los principales honores de la industria de la música, se entregaron el domingo en una ceremonia conducida por Alicia Keys en Los Ángeles.

A continuación, una lista de los ganadores en las principales categorías.

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — Billie Eilish

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell,compositores (Billie Eilish)

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Billie Eilish

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN SOLISTA POP

"Truth Hurts" - Lizzo

MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" - Billie Eilish

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

"Igor" Tyler - The Creator

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE R&B

"Come Home" - Anderson .Paak presentando a André 3000

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COUNTRY

"While I'm Livin" - Tanya Tucker

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

"Social Cues" - Cage The Elephant

MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL

"Homecoming" - Beyoncé

