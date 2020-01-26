LOS ÁNGELES, 26 ene (Reuters) - Los Premios Grammy, los principales honores de la industria de la música, se entregarán el domingo en una ceremonia que será conducida por Alicia Keys en Los Ángeles.

A continuación, una lista de las nominaciones en las principales categorías.

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

"I, I" — Bon Iver

"Norman F***ing Rockwell!" — Lana Del Rey

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — Billie Eilish

"Thank U, Next" — Ariana Grande

"I Used to Know Her" — H.E.R.

"7" — Lil Nas X

"Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" — Lizzo

"Father of the Bride" — Vampire Weekend

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

"Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Hard Place" — H.E.R.

"Talk" — Khalid

"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

"Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

"Always Remember Us This Way" — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga,Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, compositores (Lady Gaga)

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell,compositores (Billie Eilish)

"Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, TimHanseroth & Tanya Tucker, compositores (Tanya Tucker)

"Hard Place" — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. ArceliousHarris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, compositores (H.E.R.)

"Lover" — Taylor Swift, compositora (Taylor Swift)

"Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey,compositores (Lana Del Rey)

"Someone You Loved" — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, PeteKelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, compositores (Lewis Capaldi)

"Truth Hurts" — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, MelissaJefferson & Jesse Saint John, compositores (Lizzo)

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN SOLISTA POP

"Spirit" - Beyonce

"Bad Guy" - Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" - Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts" - Lizzo

"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP

"The Lion King: The Gift" - Beyoncé

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" - Billie Eilish

"Thank u, next" - Ariana Grande

"No. 6 Collaborations Project" - Ed Sheeran

"Lover" - Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

"Revenge Of The Dreamers III" - Dreamville

"Championships" - Meek Mill

"I Am > I Was" - 21 Savage

"Igor" Tyler - The Creator

"The Lost Boy" - YBN Cordae

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE R&B

"Love Again" - Daniel Caesar & Brandy

"Could’ve Been" - H.E.R. presentando a Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel" - Lizzo presentando a Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo" - Lucky Daye

"Come Home" - Anderson .Paak presentando a André 3000

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COUNTRY

"Desperate Man" - Eric Church

"Stronger Than Truth" - Reba McEntire

"Interstate Gospel" - Pistol Annies

"Center Point Road" - Thomas Rhett

"While I'm Livin" - Tanya Tucker

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

"Amo" - Bring Me The Horizon

"Social Cues" - Cage The Elephant

"In the End" - The Cranberries

"Trauma" - I Prevail

"Feral Roots" - Rival Sons

MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL

"Homecoming" - Beyoncé

"Remember My Name" - David Crosby

"Birth Of The Cool" - Miles Davis

"Shangri-La" - Various Artists

"Anima" - Thom Yorke

(Reporte de Jill Serjeant. Editado en español por Lucila Sigal)

