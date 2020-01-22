Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 24ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Martes:

AFC Bournemouth 3 Wilson (36), Groß (41 en contra), Wilson (74)

Brighton 1 Mooy (81)

Sheffield United 0

Mánchester City 1 Agüero (73)

Everton 2 Kean (30), Calvert-Lewin (54)

Newcastle 2 Lejeune (90+4, 90+5)

Aston Villa 2 Douglas Luiz (68), Mings (90+5)

Watford 1 Deeney (38)

Crystal Palace 0

Southampton 2 Redmond (22), Armstrong (48)

Chelsea 2 Jorginho (28 penal), Azpilicueta (84)

Arsenal 2 Martinelli (63), Bellerín (87)

- Miércoles:

Leicester 4 Barnes (24), Pereira (45+5), Pérez Gutiérrez (81 penal, 88)

West Ham 1 Noble (50 penal)

Tottenham 2 Alli (38), Son Heung-min (79)

Norwich City 1 Pukki (70 penal)

Mánchester United 0

Burnley 2 Woods (39), Rodriguez (56)

- Jueves:

(20h00 GMT) Wolverhampton

Liverpool

./bds/mcd

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Fbl ENG Resultados AFP