Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 24ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Martes:
AFC Bournemouth 3 Wilson (36), Groß (41 en contra), Wilson (74)
Brighton 1 Mooy (81)
Sheffield United 0
Mánchester City 1 Agüero (73)
Everton 2 Kean (30), Calvert-Lewin (54)
Newcastle 2 Lejeune (90+4, 90+5)
Aston Villa 2 Douglas Luiz (68), Mings (90+5)
Watford 1 Deeney (38)
Crystal Palace 0
Southampton 2 Redmond (22), Armstrong (48)
Chelsea 2 Jorginho (28 penal), Azpilicueta (84)
Arsenal 2 Martinelli (63), Bellerín (87)
- Miércoles:
Leicester 4 Barnes (24), Pereira (45+5), Pérez Gutiérrez (81 penal, 88)
West Ham 1 Noble (50 penal)
Tottenham 2 Alli (38), Son Heung-min (79)
Norwich City 1 Pukki (70 penal)
Mánchester United 0
Burnley 2 Woods (39), Rodriguez (56)
- Jueves:
(20h00 GMT) Wolverhampton
Liverpool
