Imagen de archivo de una estatuilla de los premios Oscar durante una vista previa para los medios de comunicación en Los Ángeles, EEUU., Febrero 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Imagen de archivo de una estatuilla de los premios Oscar durante una vista previa para los medios de comunicación en Los Ángeles, EEUU., Febrero 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

13 ene (Reuters) - Las nominaciones para los Premios de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas 2020, el mayor honor de la industria del cine estadounidense, fueron anunciados el lunes. Los premios, que reconocen a las mejores películas de 2019, serán entregados el 9 de febrero en una ceremonia en Hollywood.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

"The Irishman" (El irlandés)

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Había una vez en Hollywood)

"Parasite" (Parásitos)

"Marriage Story" (Historia de un matrimonio)

"1917"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker" (Guasón)

"Little Women" (Mujercitas)

"Ford v Ferrari" (Contra lo imposible)

MEJOR ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"

Adam Driver - "Marriage Story"

Leonardo DiCaprio - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Antonio Banderas - "Dolor y gloria"

Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes" (Los dos papas)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Renee Zellweger - "Judy"

Charlize Theron - "Bombshell" (El escándalo)

Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women"

Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite"

Sam Mendes - "1917"

Todd Phillips - "Joker"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Al Pacino - "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci - "The Irishman"

Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Two Popes"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"

Margot Robbie - "Bombshell"

Florence Pugh - "Little Women"

Scarlett Johansson - "Jojo Rabbit"

Kathy Bates - "Richard Jewell"

(Reporte de Patricia Reaney; Editado en Español por Ricardo Figueroa)

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters