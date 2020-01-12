Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 22ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Viernes:
Sheffield United 1 McBurnie (54)
West Ham 0
- Sábado:
Crystal Palace 1 J. Ayew (54)
Arsenal 1 Aubameyang (12)
Everton 1 Richarlison (38)
Brighton 0
Chelsea 3 Jorginho (27 penal), Abraham (38), Hudson-Odoi (49)
Burnley 0
Wolverhampton 1 Dendoncker (14)
Newcastle 1 Almiron (7)
Manchester United 4 Rashford (27, 52 penal), Martial (54), Greenwood (76)
Norwich City 0
Leicester 1 Praet (14)
Southampton 2 Armstrong (19), Ings (81)
Tottenham 0
Liverpool 1 Firmino (37)
- Domingo:
Bournemouth 0
Watford 3 Doucoure (42), Deeney (65), Pereyra (90+2)
(16h30 GMT) Aston Villa
Manchester City
