Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 22ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Viernes:

Sheffield United 1 McBurnie (54)

West Ham 0

- Sábado:

Crystal Palace 1 J. Ayew (54)

Arsenal 1 Aubameyang (12)

Everton 1 Richarlison (38)

Brighton 0

Chelsea 3 Jorginho (27 penal), Abraham (38), Hudson-Odoi (49)

Burnley 0

Wolverhampton 1 Dendoncker (14)

Newcastle 1 Almiron (7)

Manchester United 4 Rashford (27, 52 penal), Martial (54), Greenwood (76)

Norwich City 0

Leicester 1 Praet (14)

Southampton 2 Armstrong (19), Ings (81)

Tottenham 0

Liverpool 1 Firmino (37)

- Domingo:

Bournemouth 0

Watford 3 Doucoure (42), Deeney (65), Pereyra (90+2)

(16h30 GMT) Aston Villa

Manchester City

