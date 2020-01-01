Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 21ª jornada de la Premier League (en horas GMT):

- Miércoles:

Burnley 1 Woods (80)

Aston Villa 2 Ferreira (27), Grealish (41)

Brighton 1 Jahanbakhsh (84)

Chelsea 1 Azpilicueta (9)

Newcastle 0

Leicester 3 Ayoze (36), Maddison (39), Choudhury (87)

Watford 2 Deulofeu (30), Doucouré (50)

Wolverhampton 1 Neto (60)

Southampton 1 Ings (17)

Tottenham 0

West Ham 4 Noble (17, 35 penal), Haller (25), Anderson (66)

Bournemouth 0

Norwich City 1 Cantwell (4)

Crystal Palace 1 Wickham (85)

Manchester City 2 Gabriel Jesus (51, 58)

Everton 1 Richarlison (71)

Arsenal 2 Pepe (8), Sokratis (43)

Manchester United 0

- Jueves:

(20h00) Liverpool

Sheffield United

