Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 21ª jornada de la Premier League (en horas GMT):
- Miércoles:
Burnley 1 Woods (80)
Aston Villa 2 Ferreira (27), Grealish (41)
Brighton 1 Jahanbakhsh (84)
Chelsea 1 Azpilicueta (9)
Newcastle 0
Leicester 3 Ayoze (36), Maddison (39), Choudhury (87)
Watford 2 Deulofeu (30), Doucouré (50)
Wolverhampton 1 Neto (60)
Southampton 1 Ings (17)
Tottenham 0
West Ham 4 Noble (17, 35 penal), Haller (25), Anderson (66)
Bournemouth 0
Norwich City 1 Cantwell (4)
Crystal Palace 1 Wickham (85)
Manchester City 2 Gabriel Jesus (51, 58)
Everton 1 Richarlison (71)
Arsenal 2 Pepe (8), Sokratis (43)
Manchester United 0
- Jueves:
(20h00) Liverpool
Sheffield United
