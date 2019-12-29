Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 20ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Sábado:
Brighton 2 Jahanbakhsh (3), Mooy (79)
AFC Bournemouth 0
Newcastle 1 Schär (56)
Everton 2 Calvert-Lewin (13, 64)
Southampton 1 Ings (74)
Crystal Palace 1 Tomkins (50)
Watford 3 Deeney (42, 67 penal), Sarr (71)
Aston Villa 0
West Ham 1 Fornals (45)
Leicester 2 Iheanacho (40), Gray (56)
Norwich City 2 M. Vrancic (18), Aurier (61 en contra)
Tottenham 2 Eriksen (55), Kane (83 penal)
Burnley 0
Manchester United 2 Martial (44), Rashford (90+5)
- Domingo:
Arsenal 1 Aubameyang (13)
Chelsea 2 Jorginho (83), Abraham (87)
(16h30 GMT) Liverpool
Wolverhampton
(18h00 GMT) Manchester City
Sheffield United
