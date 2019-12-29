Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 20ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Sábado:

Brighton 2 Jahanbakhsh (3), Mooy (79)

AFC Bournemouth 0

Newcastle 1 Schär (56)

Everton 2 Calvert-Lewin (13, 64)

Southampton 1 Ings (74)

Crystal Palace 1 Tomkins (50)

Watford 3 Deeney (42, 67 penal), Sarr (71)

Aston Villa 0

West Ham 1 Fornals (45)

Leicester 2 Iheanacho (40), Gray (56)

Norwich City 2 M. Vrancic (18), Aurier (61 en contra)

Tottenham 2 Eriksen (55), Kane (83 penal)

Burnley 0

Manchester United 2 Martial (44), Rashford (90+5)

- Domingo:

Arsenal 1 Aubameyang (13)

Chelsea 2 Jorginho (83), Abraham (87)

(16h30 GMT) Liverpool

Wolverhampton

(18h00 GMT) Manchester City

Sheffield United

