Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 20ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Sábado:

Brighton 2 Jahanbakhsh (3), Mooy (79)

AFC Bournemouth 0

Newcastle 1 Schär (56)

Everton 2 Calvert-Lewin (13, 64)

Southampton 1 Ings (74)

Crystal Palace 1 Tomkins (50)

Watford 3 Deeney (42, 67 penal), Sarr (71)

Aston Villa 0

(17h30 GMT) West Ham

Leicester

Norwich City

Tottenham

(19h45 GMT) Burnley

Manchester United

- Domingo:

(14h00 GMT) Arsenal

Chelsea

(16h30 GMT) Liverpool

Wolverhampton

(18h00 GMT) Manchester City

Sheffield United

